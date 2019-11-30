Funeral held for 'remarkable' 5-year-old killed in crash with moose

Mourners gathered Saturday afternoon in an Orléans church, wearing green bows in memory of a five-year-old boy killed earlier this month in a crash with a moose.

Zackaël Lehoux Flintoff died Nov. 17 when his family's vehicle struck the moose on Highway 323 near the town of Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa.

The animal had been pushed into the path of the family's vehicle after being hit by another driver.

Quebec provincial police said at the time that two adults and three children were taken to hospital — including the young boy, who later died of his injuries.

'Beautiful, beautiful boy'

"I always liked to call him 'Zackaël!!!' I always liked to throw a couple of exclamation marks [in] because he was remarkable in terms of everything he did," his grandfather, Mike Flintoff, told those who gathered Saturday at Paroisse St-Joseph d'Orléans.

Mourners wore green, which was the young boy's favourite colour. His family recalled how, when Zackaë​​​​​​l played video games, he would always choose Luigi and his green-and-white overalls as a character if he could.

He was remembered for his mischievous sense of humour, his budding talent on the hockey ice, and his love of both his school and daycare.

"What a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful boy," Flintoff said. "We're going to miss him, but he lives on in our memories."

Younger sister still in recovery

Zackaël's two-year-old sister, Adelie, is still in hospital, said their great-aunt Agathe Camiré.

The young girl suffered a serious head injury and remains sedated at CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital, Camiré said.

"Adelie is doing better. She's stable, but still in critical condition ... She's still in intensive care, but she's getting all the care possible by the professionals at CHEO. She has a nurse 24 hours a day," Camiré said.

"If people wanted to donate to CHEO, it would be very much appreciated."

In a French-language interview with Radio-Canada, Camiré's sister Lise Camiré Laflamme called the fatal crash an "incomprehensible accident."