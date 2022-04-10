New Moore Farm tenant pledges to be 'caretaker' for historic estate

The new tenant of Moore Farm — a 12-hectare property in Gatineau, Que., that's seen its share of financial hardships in recent years — is trying to convince skeptical residents to get behind their big plans for the historic urban farm.

For decades the western Quebec estate, leased by the National Capital Commission (NCC), has seen tenants come and go. In 2018, a co-operative trying to run the early 20th-century farm filed for bankruptcy, backing out of its deal with the Crown corporation.

On Saturday, the latest tenant, Restaurant La Commune, presented its vision for the site at a community meeting.

The group plans to run a "farm-to-table restaurant" on the property off Boulevard Alexandre-Taché, while maintaining an open space where people can walk their dogs, bike, and cross-country ski, said the group's owner, Matthew Maxsom.

"I remember when there used to be horses running in the fields — and then it turned to ruin. Nobody was here anymore and it wasn't being taken care of," Maxsom said in an interview.

"And it was just sad to see because it's such an amazing site. The community deserves to have something working in it, something being taken care of. And that's what we plan to do — is to be the caretakers."

People mill about the grounds of the historic Moore Farm Estate Saturday. The early 20th-century stable, seen here, was declared a federal heritage building in 1991. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

Concerns about access

Some who live near the farm expressed concern about the group's plans at Saturday's meeting.

"We are really attached to its proximity and its use," said Sylvie Turcotte, a member of the community group Association des résidants des Jardins Taché, in a French-language interview.

"We take advantage of the trails, we take advantage of the site, the view, the landscape and that's what we are afraid of losing," she said. "The residents are fearful. They don't want to be restricted from accessing [the farm]."

Jocelyn Blondin, councillor for Manoir-des-Trembles–Val-Tétreau, said he hears those complaints.

"I've had a lot of emails, a lot of calls from citizens," he said. "Their concerns are about room rental in the evening for weddings and receptions, the restaurant, the expansion of the parking lot."

Matthew Maxsom says his group will be a 'caretaker' for the century-old urban farm. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

Restaurant La Commune said it's committed to getting along with its neighbours and preserving the property's role as an urban farm.

The NCC echoed those sentiments.

"NCC signed a long-term lease for the Moore Farm Estate [with Restaurant La Commune and they] will maintain our vision of urban agriculture on the site," it wrote in a French-language statement.

Existing leases will be maintained with Apicentris, a beekeeping collective, and community gardens on the site, the NCC said.

The NCC said it and Restaurant La Commune will work closely with city officials to obtain a zoning change over the next few months to allow the site to be financially viable.

The farm's stable was completed in 1910 and is a rare example of the Queen Anne Revival style being used in an agricultural setting. It was declared a federal heritage building in 1991.