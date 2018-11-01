Moore Farm co-op backs out 3 years into NCC lease

The co-operative trying to run an urban farm, bistro, bird garden and other activities at Moore Farm Estate in Gatineau is filing for bankruptcy, just three years into its lease with the National Capital Commission (NCC).

The financial situation at the farm had been dire since May, when the entire board of directors was replaced.

The new board of the Coopérative de solidarité de la Ferme Moore decided ending operations on Nov. 1 and filing for bankruptcy was the only responsible way forward.

"It's not a business, but it's a project where we still needed to bring in fairly sizeable amounts of money to keep the farm running," said Pablo Berlanga, who took over as chair of the board in May.

In July 2015, the co-operative signed a five-year lease with the NCC for the 12-hectare property on boulevard Alexandre-Taché.

It intended to farm the property and sell the produce, but experienced a wet year in 2017. No planting took place in 2018, either, as the co-op worked with the NCC to improve drainage on the front fields, which have a lot of clay.

'We fell in love with the farm'

Berlanga would not give specific financial figures, but said other factors contributed to the lack of revenue.

The site hosted school visits, workshops, and rented out the heritage barn for functions. The co-operative's many members paid between $50 and $250 for memberships.

"We were always surprised by the enthusiasm and number of people who felt connection with what was being done [at Moore Farm]," said Berlanga, who's also head of Apicentris, which runs the City of Gatineau's urban beekeeping program and has hives at Moore Farm.

"We fell in love with the farm," he said. "You're in the heart of the city, and you're suddenly in this oasis of beautiful countryside with amazing history."

Gardens to stay open

The NCC and City of Gatineau are promising to keep the community gardens at Moore Farm open to the public.

The NCC will now look for a new tenant for the former equestrian centre, which was bequeathed to it in the 1970s.

We continue to believe in the tourism, heritage and urban agricultural vocation of the Moore Farm Estate, and will work with <a href="https://twitter.com/ville_gatineau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ville_gatineau</a> on future activities of the site while continuing to preserve public access to the community gardens. —@NCC_CCN

The stable, a heritage building completed in 1910 in the Queen Anne's Revival style, was restored before the co-op took over.

Moore Farm is one of 90 urban farms the NCC leases on federal lands in the National Capital Region.