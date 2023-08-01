Mooney's Bay beach closed to swimmers due to possible algae bloom

Mooney's Bay beach has been closed as the city investigates a potentially harmful blue-green algae bloom on the water.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria that can form large blooms on water, said Emily Morrison, program manager of the healthy environments team at Ottawa Public Health.

The algae makes the water look like blue-green paint or pea soup, Morrison said. The algae can produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets through skin contact or ingesting the affected water.

"Drinking water containing cyanobacterial toxins may cause headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhea," she said.

Some individuals are sensitive to contact with blue-green algae and may develop a skin rash or eye irritation, Morrison said.

OPH said people and pets should stay away from the beach water until further notice. The toxins can remain in the water for up to two weeks, even if the bloom is no longer visible.

Morrison said OPH will work with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to confirm whether there is blue-green algae at Mooney's Bay, and when it will be safe to swim again.