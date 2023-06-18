Child found in water at Mooney's Bay taken to hospital in critical condition

A child found in the Rideau River at Mooney's Bay was taken to hospital in critical condition, Ottawa paramedics say.

Paramedics told Radio-Canada that a rescuer at the scene spotted the child in the river and performed CPR on the child before paramedics arrived.

Paramedics said they received the call shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

As of about 3 p.m., paramedics said no further information was available, including the age of the child, as they are uncertain whether the parents were on site.

Beaches in Ottawa opened for supervised swimming Saturday.