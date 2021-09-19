Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Body found near Mooney's Bay Saturday night

Ottawa Fire Services say a body was recovered from the Mooney's Bay area Saturday night.

Fire crews were searching for missing swimmer

Emergency services were searching the water and shorelines for a missing swimmer. (CBC)

Ottawa Fire Services say a body was recovered from the Mooney's Bay area Saturday night.  

Emergency services received a call around 9:30 p.m. for a missing swimmer near Riverside Drive and Hog's Back Road. 

After an extensive search of the water and shoreline areas a body was found, according to an Ottawa Fire press release.  

No other details have been released at this time. 

