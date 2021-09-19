Body found near Mooney's Bay Saturday night
Ottawa Fire Services say a body was recovered from the Mooney's Bay area Saturday night.
Fire crews were searching for missing swimmer
Emergency services received a call around 9:30 p.m. for a missing swimmer near Riverside Drive and Hog's Back Road.
After an extensive search of the water and shoreline areas a body was found, according to an Ottawa Fire press release.
No other details have been released at this time.