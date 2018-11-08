These glowing orbs are paying tribute to Canadian soldiers

Nine glowing orbs are lighting up Confederation Park this week as part of a tribute to Canadian military history.

The "moon garden," as Veterans Affairs Canada describes it, is part of a multimedia exhibition called The Edge of Peace.

The orbs have been lighting up each night in the park near Ottawa City Hall from dusk until 10:30 p.m since the exhibit opened Nov. 4.

The multimedia exhibit — which includes sound, music and images projected on the spheres — will share the experience of four First World War soldiers during the final days of the conflict. Each performance lasts approximately 14 minutes.

It's intended to be a "thought-provoking reflection on the price of freedom and the fragility of peace," Veterans Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The exhibition — which is being showcased during the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War — runs nightly until Remembrance Day.