These glowing orbs are paying tribute to Canadian soldiers
'Moon garden' lighting up Confederation Park each night until Nov. 11
Nine glowing orbs are lighting up Confederation Park this week as part of a tribute to Canadian military history.
The "moon garden," as Veterans Affairs Canada describes it, is part of a multimedia exhibition called The Edge of Peace.
The orbs have been lighting up each night in the park near Ottawa City Hall from dusk until 10:30 p.m since the exhibit opened Nov. 4.
The multimedia exhibit — which includes sound, music and images projected on the spheres — will share the experience of four First World War soldiers during the final days of the conflict. Each performance lasts approximately 14 minutes.
It's intended to be a "thought-provoking reflection on the price of freedom and the fragility of peace," Veterans Affairs Canada said in a statement.
The exhibition — which is being showcased during the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War — runs nightly until Remembrance Day.