Pedestrian struck and killed in Bells Corners

A pedestrian was struck and killed near Moodie Drive and Old Richmond Road in the Bells Corners area by a person driving a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to Ottawa police.

Moodie is closed between Old Richmond and Tyrell Place, which affects some OC Transpo routes. The scene is about 15 kilometres southwest of the city's core.

Collision unit officers are investigating. Witnesses are asked to reach out to them or Crime Stoppers.