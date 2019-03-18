Montsion's assault gloves part of his uniform, defence argues
The gloves manufactured by Oakley are described as 'tactical' or 'assault gloves'
The assault gloves worn by Const. Daniel Montsion during Abdirahman Abdi's fatal arrest were a part of his uniform and not offensive equipment, argued his defence lawyer Tuesday.
Montsion has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in Abdi's death on July 24, 2016.
Montsion punched Abdi, 37, in the head several times during an arrest outside Abdi's apartment building, while wearing gloves with reinforced knuckles.
The gloves, which are manufactured by Oakley, are described as "tactical" or "assault gloves" and are central to the weapons charge Montsion faces.
Defence lawyer Solomon Friedman argued Montsion's gloves are part of his equipment — like his boots and pants — as a police officer.
"Const. Montsion didn't bring an unapproved weapon to 55 Hilda," said Friedman, referring to the address of Abdi's apartment building.
"It wasn't a personal choice or affectation. Instead [Montsion] was wearing the gloves that were purchased by his supervisor Sgt. Sandra Sparling."
Earlier in the trial, the Crown had called use of force expert Michael Federico, a former deputy chief with Toronto police, who explained the gloves were not approved by the provincial government as weapons for police in Ontario.
Friedman also contended the plastic reinforcement in the gloves are there to protect the wearer, rather than to inflict harm.
"Any such gloves are in fact protective equipment and not offensive equipment," he said.
Friedman argued the Crown had the opportunity to conduct testing regarding the force generated by the use of the gloves, but they didn't.
Closing arguments in the case continue today.
With files from Laura Osman