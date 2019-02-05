Courthouse boosting security after 'disturbing incident' at Montsion trial

Extra security measures will be taken to protect Const. Daniel Montsion over the course of his manslaughter trial following what the judge called a "disturbing incident" at the Ottawa couthouse.

Two men hurled profanities and insults at Montsion and his legal team as they walked through the courthouse during Tuesday's lunch break.

One man yelled "Hey, murderer!" at Montsion, who is on trial for manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following the violent 2016 arrest of Abdirahman Abdi.

Abdi was pronounced dead one day after the arrest. Montsion has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The second man, who had been sitting in the courtroom for the last several days of the trial, also yelled insults and profanity at the Ottawa police officer.

The men also shouted racist comments at Montsion's lawyers, Solomon Friedman and Michael Edelson.

A police sergeant ushered Montsion away and told the men to leave the courthouse, but they refused until they were threatened with arrest.

Police officers are working to identify the men using the courthouse surveillance camera.

Michael Edelson, left, and Solomon Friedman, right, are representing Ottawa Police Service Const. Daniel Montsion, who is charged in the death of Abdirahman Abdi. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Trial audience mostly well-behaved

"These comments are of serious concern," Friedman told the court after the men's outburst. "We refuse to be intimiated."

Every day the courtroom is divided into two groups, with Abdi's supporters on one side and Montsion, his family and supporters on the other.

While the room has been crowded for many of the trial's first 13 days, Justice Robert Kelly said there had been no problems with anyone's conduct during the hearings themselves.

Still, it's not the first time a "security risk" has been brought to the court's attention during the trial, Kelly said. Last week, he said, a member of the public confronted Montsion during a recess.

Kelly said if anything like this happens again, the individual will be asked to leave.

He promised to consult with courthouse security about any additional measures that need to be taken, although he did not tell the court what those measures would potentially involve.

"Incidents like this can quickly escalate, if not explode," Kelly said.

Crown counsel Roger Shallow said while extra security measures are necessary, they should not reflect on the rest of the people attending the trial.

"I should emphasize these measures are the result of actions of one or two individuals," Shallow said.