Const. Daniel Montsion's trial resumes

The manslaughter trial of the Ottawa police officer accused of killing Abdirahman Abdi resumes Monday morning, nearly three weeks after being adjourned over a "doctored" surveillance video.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is expected to lay out the rest of its evidence against Const. Daniel Montsion. The officer pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in what the Crown prosecutor characterized as an "arrest gone bad."

The charges stem from an altercation with police officers on July 24, 2016, that left Abdi, 37, bloodied and without vital signs outside his Hilda Street apartment building. He was pronounced dead in hospital the next day.

The Crown intends to prove that Montsion used excessive force during the arrest, causing Abdi's death.

Const. Daniel Montsion, right, pictured during the arrest of Abdirahman Abdi on July 24, 2016. Abdi, left, was pronounced dead the next day. (Supplied)

Video likely won't be shown this week

The trial began Feb. 4, but was put on hold just two days later after Montsion's defence team complained about a slowed-down version of a surveillance video presented as evidence.

Defence lawyer Michael Edelson told the court the video had arrived as a "Sunday bombshell," because the Crown had only disclosed it the day before the trial began.

Montsion's lawyers claimed the slowed-down video "downplayed" the amount of force used by the other officer on scene, Const. Dave Weir, to get Abdi on the ground. They claimed that version of the video also influenced the opinion of a pathologist acting as an expert witness at the trial.

The Crown intends to use the original version of the surveillance footage, and will call a new expert to testify to its authenticity. The video remains a cornerstone of Crown's case, but likely won't be shown in court this week.

The next few days will focus instead on the SIU, which is tasked with investigating incidents involving police officers that result in serious injury, death or sexual assault.

The court will hear from forensic SIU investigator David Robinson. The defence's cross-examination is expected to take the rest of the week.