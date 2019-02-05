'Doctored' video changed pathologist's mind, Montsion's lawyers claim

The defence team representing Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion claims recently disclosed video footage of the arrest of Abdirahman Abdi was "doctored," influencing a pathologist's opinion about what caused the Ottawa man's death.

Montsion pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death of Abdi following his arrest outside his Hintonburg apartment building in July 2016.

The arrest was captured by a security camera inside the lobby of 55 Hilda St. The court heard Monday that footage will be a centrepiece of the Crown's case against Montsion.

Defence counsel Solomon Friedman told the court on Tuesday that the day before the trial began, his team got an email from the Crown prosecutors containing a copy of a new, "converted" video that the Crown wanted shown in court.

Video slowed down, defence claims

Friedman said the video appeared to show a slowed-down version of the interaction between Abdi, Montsion and Const. Dave Weir, who was the first officer to chase Abdi to the building's entrance that day.

Friedman said the video "downplayed" the amount of force used by Weir to get Abdi on the ground, and removed time stamps from the recording.

According to Montsion's defence team, pathologist Christopher Milroy initially concluded in a draft report that the cause of death was accidental, but changed his conclusion to "homicide" after seeing the converted video.

There's been no evidence presented in court to support the defence's claim that the Crown's video has been altered, or that it influenced Milroy's professional opinion.

Justice Robert Kelly has adjourned the court until 3 p.m.