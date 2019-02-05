Confusion over Abdi video didn't violate officer's rights, judge rules

A judge has dismissed Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion's claim that his rights were violated when investigators mishandled key video evidence in his manslaughter trial.

Montsion has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

The court has heard Abdi fled police on the morning of July 24, 2016. When officers caught up with him outside his Hilda Street apartment building, Montsion punched the unarmed man four times in the head. After Abdi was subdued and handcuffed, he stopped moving.

When paramedics arrived, they found Abdi with no vital signs.

The confrontation and its aftermath were captured on a surveillance video from inside the building's lobby.

Dahabo Ahmed Omer, with the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, says the judge's decision means the family is one step closer to getting answers about Abdirahman Abdi's death. 0:59

Video 'bombshell' early in the trial

Issues with the video arose early in the trial, when the Crown and the defence learned the original version hadn't been entered into evidence by Special Investigations Unit forensic investigator Dave Robinson.

Instead, only a low-quality screen capture was originally disclosed to the lawyers.

A still image from the surveillance video at 55 Hilda St. on July 24, 2016. (Ontario Criminal Court)

It soon came to light there were several versions of the video, each slightly different, a revelation defence lawyer Michael Edelson characterized as a "bombshell." Montsion's defence team asked the judge to throw out the charges as a result.

The Crown argued the original video hadn't been lost and could still be admitted as evidence.

Whether the judge will allow that to happen is still in question; the answer may hinge on whether the court qualifies the Crown's video expert, Ed Segeren.

Abdi's family, previously barred from the courtroom because they were potential witnesses, attended Friday.

A spokesperson for the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition said they were overjoyed by the judge's decision.

"We've said from the beginning that we wanted answers," said the coalition's Dahabo Ahmed Omer.

"This process, as grueling as it has been for everybody in the courtroom, is what we've been waiting for — for the judge to be able to see all the evidence, consider all the different aspects of this case and make a sound decision."

The trial will continue next week with a ruling on Segeren's expert status, and testimony from the pathologist who examined Abdi's body, Dr. Christopher Milroy.