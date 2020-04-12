Montreal Road McDonald's employee contracts COVID-19

An employee at the McDonald's restaurant at 594 Montreal Rd. has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Local health authorities confirmed this report," a press release from the fast food company states.

"Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald's Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitation by third-party cleaning experts."

Last worked April 4

According to McDonald's, the employee reported testing results to the company on Saturday, April 11.

The restaurant chain states the last time the employee worked at the Montreal Road location was on April 4, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. EST.

All employees who were in close contact with the employee were asked to self-quarantine.

Customers recommended to consult OPH website

The company is recommending anyone who visited the location April 4 to consult Ottawa Public Health's recommendations about reporting symptoms.

"We continue to work with the local health authorities to support our people and our guests and will update this statement as more information is available for health authorities," the release states.