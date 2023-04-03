2nd victim dies after Kingston house fire

A second person has died following a house fire in Kingston, Ont., last week, according to police.

Investigators said two people were transported to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home on Montreal Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

One of those people died a short time later at hospital, according to police.

In an update Monday, police confirmed the second victim had also succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead April 1.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office said its investigation is ongoing.

A representative for the Office of the Chief Coroner said it's investigating the deaths, but could not provide any further details.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the fire or has any information about it to contact investigators.