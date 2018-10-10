Pedestrian killed on Montreal Road in Beacon Hill
A 61-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on Montreal Road in the east Ottawa community of Beacon Hill on Tuesday night.
It happened at about 7:15 p.m. just east of Elwood Street, Ottawa police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at hospital. The driver, meanwhile, was not injured.
No charges had been laid as of Wednesday morning. The investigation continues.