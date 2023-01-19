Ottawa man tracks down his lost baggage, but airlines won't give it back

While not knowing where your luggage is can be a drag when travelling abroad, Martin Geiger is frustrated for the opposite reason — he knows precisely where his lost bag is.

"The bag seems to sit in [the] Montreal airport in a secret vault nobody can touch or go to," Geiger said on Wednesday.

The Ottawa resident was initially scheduled to fly from England's Heathrow Airport back to Ottawa through Toronto.

But Geiger, who spent a few weeks in Europe and central Asia, said due to flight cancellations he was rerouted through Geneva, Zürich and Montreal.

Touching down in Canada on Dec. 23, he learned his two bags didn't make the journey with him and promptly filed a report.

Easier to understand if bag was stolen

One bag was eventually sent to Ottawa on Jan. 3 — albeit damaged and missing a wheel — and thanks to his AirTag tracker, Geiger knows his other one is sitting somewhere at the Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.

"It would be easier to understand, let's say, your bag is stolen — has disappeared and you have no tracker and you do not know where it is," Geiger said.

"But I see it standing there since, well, just five minutes ago I checked, right? And it's now almost a month — standing there [with] Christmas gifts [for] kids inside."

Efforts to contact Swiss International Air Lines, which flew him across the Atlantic Ocean, about returning his luggage haven't been fruitful, he said.

The airline told him his luggage is in the care of Air Canada now, he said.

When he contacted Air Canada, he was told to contact the Swiss airline.

Geiger says thanks to trackers on his luggage, he knows it's in Montreal. (Joseph Tunney/CBC )

CBC News has contacted both airlines.

Air Canada told a reporter to contact the Swiss airline, and Swiss International Air Lines did not respond to any requests.

"None of the two airlines [are] feeling responsible," Geiger said.

In a statement, Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) — the main airport authority in Montreal — said baggage handling is the responsibility of airlines.

ADM said that if a traveller would like to pick up lost luggage at the airport, it recommends verifying an airline's hours of operations and calling them at designated phones stationed throughout the airports during those times.

But Geiger says he's done just that.

On Jan. 5, he drove to the Montreal airport, kids in tow, looking for his bag.

After more than one trip to the airport — using the designated phones, figuring out when staff were working and talking to the Swiss airline in person — Geiger was once again told they didn't have it and the bag would be sent to Ottawa.

"So I drive home with my kids [having] been there for nothing," he said. "It's not possible to get this bag."

Geiger says he's spent a lot of time on the phone try to get his lost piece of luggage back. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

At this point, Geiger has given up on its swift return.

"Probably every day now with this weather, there's another flight delay, they just pile it up and pile it up," he said.