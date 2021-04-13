Support worker charged with sexually assaulting Montfort Hospital patients

An Ottawa man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault involving patients at the Montfort Hospital.

Ottawa police said in a news release Tuesday that 59-year-old Ronald Dupuis was a personal support worker at the bilingual hospital east of downtown when the assaults allegedly happened.

One would have taken place between December 2016 and January 2017, police said, while the other would have occurred between November 2019 and January 2020.

In both cases, the assaults involved adult women, police said.

Anyone with any information or who may have been affected is asked to call the police force's sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944, or to send an email.