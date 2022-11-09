Pilot program at Montfort Hospital seeks to get ambulances back on road

A pilot program that has designated paramedics to respond to patients from within Montfort Hospital's emergency department has been extended, with the hopes it'll put ambulances back on the road faster and prevent situations where no emergency vehicles are able to respond to incoming calls.

On Tuesday, the hospital and the Ottawa Paramedic Service announced the extension of the pilot. It originally started in June and was intended for three months.

It's now been extended until September 2023.

The program includes staffing Montfort's emergency department with designated paramedics to provide 12-hour coverage, seven days a week, according to a joint news release by the French-language hospital and the City of Ottawa.

"It's not just the paramedic problem, and it's not just a hospital problem," said Pierre Poirier, Ottawa's paramedic chief, about the "level zero" incidents.

"It's a community problem."

Ottawa has been facing an unprecedented number of "level zeros," where there are no ambulances available to respond to emergencies.

Poirier said the city has experienced 1,500 such incidents in 2022 so far. That's meant more than 64,000 minutes or more than 1,000 hours where no ambulances were able to respond.

When patients are taken to an emergency department but no beds are available, the transporting crew are often held up waiting for a physician to take over care.

The pilot project intends for those paramedics stationed in the ED to monitor and care for up to four patients at once, under the medical direction of an emergency department physician, so that transporting crews can head back out in an ambulance.

Mayor Jim Watson had asked the province this summer to fund 42 new paramedics jobs in the city to help avoid "level zero" incidents.

"We need this kind of a program and expansion of this program in all three hospitals and, eventually, I suspect CHEO as well," the mayor said.

Poirier said talks with Ottawa's other hospitals are underway.

Councillor recounts personal experience

Coun. Matthew Luloff, who attended the press conference, called his firsthand experience with a "level zero" the "most harrowing experiences that somebody might go through."

In September 2019, his newborn daughter had difficulty breathing for the first three and a half hours of her life.

The family was in need of an ambulance.

"I can't explain how devastating and awful it felt as you watched this brand new child struggle with all of her might to breathe," the councillor said.

Darryl Wilton, president of the Professional Paramedic Association of Ottawa, called programs like this long overdue. He says the term "level zero" can actually represent a long waiting list.

"You keep hearing about level zero, but the reality is, in the last year, we've often been far below it," he said.

"So level minus 10, minus 14 minus 30, minus 40. And that indicates there's calls waiting."