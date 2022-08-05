Montfort Hospital closes overnight ER this weekend

Ottawa's Montfort Hospital says an "unprecedented shortage of nurses" has forced it to make the difficult decision of closing its emergency room overnight on Saturday and Sunday.

It called the closure "partial and temporary" because it will still accept ambulances, but the last patients will be admitted at 7 p.m., before the hospital closes its doors to the public between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Residents seeking care will be asked to travel to the nearest alternate emergency room, a press release issued Friday said.

The release states rest of hospital operations will continue as usual with continued COVID-19 restrictions in place for visiting patients' bedsides.

Montfort said it is experiencing the same pressures as hospitals across the province and it has been feeling the strain intensely in the last few weeks.

It attributes the hospital's staffing shortages to fatigue and burnout, COVID-19 related absences, and vacations.

"The decision to close the emergency, even for a few hours, is not easy to make, but we have to do it, to ensure our team is able to offer excellent, safe and compassionate care," the release said.

It goes on to apologize to patients for the inconvenience and thank the hospital's staff. Montfort declined CBC's request for an interview.

It is not the first hospital in the Ottawa area to temporarily close its emergency room in recent weeks. Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont., closed for two weeks in July and was unable to fully reopen as planned with partial closures continuing into August.