24 residents at Montfort care home test positive for COVID-19

Two dozen residents at the Montfort Long Term Care Home have tested positive for COVID-19, says the company that operates the Ottawa facility.

"The results came in on April 12 and confirmed that 24 residents tested positive, one-third of whom were asymptomatic at the time of being swabbed," said Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer for Revera in a written statement Tuesday.

Seven residents tested negative, she said. Three staff members tested positive as well and are in self-isolation at home.

"We continue to monitor all residents for symptoms, including fever, twice daily," Collins wrote.

The virus was first detected at the care home beside Montfort Hospital last week when an employee tested positive.

Since then, some residents began showing symptoms, Collins said. That's when all 32 residents were tested along with "a couple others" who were experiencing respiratory illness to comply with new guidelines on tests at retirement and long-term care facilities.

There are also outbreaks at the Montfort Hospital next door where the virus has spread in multiple locations, including the intensive care unit, according to data from Ottawa Public Health..

OPH's definition of an institutional outbreak includes when one or more patients test positive for COVID-19 and where there is a reasonable probability they got infected at the facility.

Grateful for support, care home says

Residents at the Montfort care home were tested by paramedics, Collins wrote. She thanked both the first responders and Ottawa Public Health for administering the tests.

"Knowing which residents have tested positive, and in which areas of the home they live, puts us in better position to isolate affected residents and provide them with appropriate care and support," she said.

"We know this is a very frightening time for anyone who has a family member living at Montfort. We are singularly focused on doing everything we can to contain this outbreak. We are working closely with public health experts to implement and comply with their directives, and we are very grateful for their support."

All residents who tested positive are in isolation and being cared for by staff in full personal protective equipment including a mask, face shield, gloves and gown, said Collins.

Families of the residents are being updated via phone and email, she said.

The Montfort Long Term Care Home is among 15 logged institutional outbreaks in Ottawa, according to Ottawa Public Health.