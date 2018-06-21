Montebello Rockfest to file for bankruptcy protection

Just one week after receiving more than $500,000 from the Quebec government, Montebello Rockfest organizers announced Thursday they intend to file for bankruptcy protection.

In a news release, the event organizers said they made the decision hoping it would allow the festival to restructure its operations and ensure its survival.

"There is a strong commitment to find solutions, so that the festival will be held next year and in years to come," said festival spokesperson Gilles Corriveau.

The popular musical festival attracts about 200,000 concertgoers every year, according to its organizers.

Last week, Quebec's tourism minister announced $506,000 in financial support for this year's edition of the festival, provided through the province's financial aid program for festivals and other tourism-related events.

Event organizers said they'll direct all their efforts to restructure the festival, attract new investors and maintain good relationships with bands, according to the news release.

"It's just a question of reorganizing everything, because they are definitely determined to hold this festival for years to come," Corriveau said.

Corriveau told Radio-Canada that a formal analysis will take place over the coming weeks and months to determine what exactly led to the festival's troubles.

"Definitely there have been mistakes or there have been situations — maybe not mistakes, but situations — that put the festival in this situation," he said.

A 25-year-old man died at the festival last week from a suspected drug overdose.

In 2017, a 60-year-old man from Ontario was also found dead at the festival, his body lying on the ground just off the main site.

In an interview with Radio-Canada last week, Rockfest founder Alex Martel said the festival had to renew itself to keep going.

The 13th edition of the festival was held June 14 to 16, 2018, in the small town of 900 people halfway between Ottawa and Montreal.