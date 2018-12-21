Montebello Rockfest declares bankruptcy

Saddled with insurmountable debt from this year's festival, Montebello Rockfest have declared bankruptcy.

The annual festival's organizers were $5 million in debt when they applied for insolvency protection in June. In a statement posted on Facebook Friday, Rockfest founder Alex Martel said the organization has been unable to recover financially.

"Despite everyone's efforts since late June to save the organization — including the KPMG firm, the former majority partners and myself — no agreement was concluded yet and the deadline for the last court extension has arrived," Martel wrote.

"As the festival founder, I will accept my part of the blame and take the responsibility that is mine. I'd also like to personally send my sincerest apologies to those affected by this sad situation."

Planning rebirth

Martel said the bankruptcy doesn't necessarily spell the end for the music festival, however.

"My goal is to continue to bring to you fun times in Montebello every summer as has been the case for the past 13 years," he said.

In June, the festival said about 100 creditors including artists and technicians had not been paid. A week prior to seeking insolvency protection the festival had been given $500,000 by the Quebec government.

The June festival has taken place in Montebello, Que., for the past 13 years. During the festival, the western Quebec town's population balloons from about 900 to as many as 200,000, according to organizers.

Martel promised he would be back in the new year with plans for something new.