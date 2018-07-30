Skip to Main Content
Man killed in motorcycle accident in Montcerf-Lytton

A 37-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle accident in the Outaouais on Monday afternoon.

37-year-old man dies after hitting tree

CBC News
The Surete du Quebec is investigating the accident. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada )

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the man was driving a motorcycle on Chemin du Barrage Mercier, in Montcerf-Lytton when he collided with a tree.

It is not known why he lost control. He was not wearing a helmet. A passenger on the bike was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. 

with files from the Canadian Press

