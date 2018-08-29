Ontario family loses 2 barns to storm in minutes

A cattle farm in eastern Ontario lost two barns in a sudden storm Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Campbell of Montague Township, Ont., said when he came home to see the damage he could barely navigate through the debris on the driveway.

"One barn is more or less in the area the barn was in. It's all twisted in a corkscrew pile," he said.

"The other barn is just gone, it blew off the foundations. It's what scattered across the driveway and across the hay field and little bit into the corn and the horse paddocks."

The storm also knocked over a electricity pole and damaged a fence.

Rob Campbell says his family will rebuild the barns in time to shelter their cattle in the winter. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Rob's wife Debbie said her heart sank when they drove home — the community is north of Smiths Falls and about 70 kilometres southeast of Ottawa — from work to asses the damage.

However, she was relieved nobody was hurt, including their livestock.

"Miraculously, the horses weren't hurt. There wasn't a nick on them," she said.

The Campbells say dozens of friends and family helped clean up the debris. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"We have some heifer cows… that were near the barn that flew over to the other field and none of them were hurt. They had a few scratches on them but they were all okay."

The area was under a tornado warning on Wednesday, but Environment Canada has not confirmed whether a twister touched down.

Debbie said the buildings came down in a matter of minutes, according to the security footage that captured the storm at around 1 p.m. ET.

Debbie Campbell, right, and her son Coleman say the response from the community has been significant. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Rob said he was relieved the storm didn't take down another, 150-year-old barn he'd refurbished. The two that were destroyed had some sentimental value, he said, since he built them with his late father about 40 years ago.

Dozens of friends, co-workers and neighbours were loading debris into tractors late into Wednesday afternoon to help with the cleanup.

"It's just been overwhelming, it's great to see the support," Debbie said. "We're lucky here, everybody sticks together and helps each other out."