Fire closes Mont Cascades water park

A large fire broke out at the main building of the Mont Cascades water park north of Gatineau, Que., on Sunday.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible coming from the main chalet Sunday morning in photos circulating online.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say in a release they received a call about the fire around 7:30 a.m.

"The Cantley Fire Department is still controlling the blaze," the release reads in French. "The Gatineau Fire Department was also called in to help."

Police say there were no injuries, though one employee was affected by the smoke.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and police are investigating.

Mont Cascades said on Facebook that the park would be closed for the day, without providing further details.

