Mont Cascades closed this week, plans to rebuild after chalet fire

The Mont Cascades ski resort and water park in Cantley, Que., will remain closed for the rest of the week following a fire that destroyed the main chalet over the long weekend.

In a social media post Monday, the resort said its team would present a reopening plan by Friday.

"The whole team is affected by this incident but we can already tell you that new infrastructure will be built as soon as possible," wrote Luc Desormeaux, the resort's general manager.

"Our clients and employees remain our priority and we will put all the necessary resources to make it happen."

Firefighters from multiple municipalities were called to the resort Sunday morning. Cantley firefighters said the wooden chalet is a total loss and the cause is believed to be electric.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais estimates the loss at $4.4 million.

The municipality's mayor said it will do what it can to help rebuild.

"Mont Cascades is a recognized institution," said Madeleine Brunette. "It's also been the major employer."