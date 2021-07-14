Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Updated

Mont Cascades waterpark evacuated after man allegedly points gun at employee

The Mont Cascades waterpark in Cantley, Que., was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a man allegedly pointed a suspected long gun at an employee, police said.

MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police searching for suspect

The Mont Cascades waterpark has been evacuated after a man was seen pointing what appeared to be a long gun at an employee, police said. (Johnathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada)

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said two men were involved, one of whom was holding the gun, although it's unclear at this point if the gun is real or a replica.

There is a heavy police presence at the waterpark, police said in a news release at shortly before 6 p.m.

In a subsequent statement sent just after 7 p.m., police said officers are looking for a Caucasian male between the ages of 30 to 40 years old. The suspect has brown or black hair, a dark complexion and a beard, according to the police description.

He was wearing green camouflage-style shorts, a blue sweater and was speaking English.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while the search is underway.

