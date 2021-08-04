Mont Cascades water park closing for the season after fire

Mont Cascades says it will remain closed for the rest of the summer after a fire tore through the ski resort and water park's main chalet over the long weekend.

The fire broke out Sunday morning destroying the wood building. The resort had announced it would be closed for the remainder of this week, but now says that plan is no longer feasible.

"After a thorough analysis of the situation and according to the deadlines required by several suppliers, it is obvious that a reopening is impossible in the short term," the resort's management wrote in a social media post Wednesday.

"With heavy machinery working on dismantling and cleaning debris, we judge the site would not be safe for our customers."

The decision comes as the mayor of Cantley, Que., said the municipality would assist the resort in any way it could to ensure it could rebuild.

In the post, the resort vowed to be ready in time for the winter ski season.