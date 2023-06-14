Council opens door to some short-term rentals in Mont-Cascades

Municipal councillors in Cantley, Que., have voted to allow residents of Mont-Cascades to run their primary home as a short-term rental home for a small portion of each year.

There was a unanimous vote last month to ban all short-term rentals in the area north of Gatineau, which hosts a ski resort and water park.

Residents have told Radio-Canada short-term rentals disturb their quiet, rural lives. Some of the area's 16 Airbnb owners have said they're trying to encourage tourism to the area and get help paying their bills.

Councillors did vote for a change on Tuesday night, but pulled back from a full ban. They approved a motion that would allow residents to apply to the province to rent their main home for up to 31 days a year.

Cantley Mayor David Gomes said in French he's comfortable with the updated bylaw.

Similar to May's vote, the matter will go to a referendum if enough adult residents express interest in running a short-term rental.

The new rental rules could begin in the fall.