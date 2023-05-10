Council moves to ban short-term rentals in Mont-Cascades

Municipal councillors in Cantley, Que., voted unanimously Tuesday to ban short-term rentals in Mont-Cascades.

The mayor and councillor for the area north of Gatineau, which hosts a ski resort and water park, said this week there's overwhelming support in the area for the ban.

Cantley Mayor David Gomes said almost all residents signed a petition supporting the ban, and those who didn't sign ran a short-term rental.

The petition included 280 signatures in a community with about 300 homes.

Residents have told Radio-Canada short-term rentals disturb their quiet, rural lives. Some of the area's 16 Airbnb owners have said they're trying to encourage tourism to the area and get help paying their bills.

Coun. Nathalie Bélisle said the ban could come into effect in September if it clears a few hurdles: the regional municipality will have to agree, and there would be a referendum if enough people express interest in running a short-term rental.

Short-term rentals wouldn't be banned elsewhere in Cantley, she said.

The province also presented legislation Tuesday that, if passed, would force Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms to crack down on illegal listings or face hefty fines.

The decision comes in the wake of a deadly fire in an Old Montreal heritage building in March that killed seven people, including six staying in Airbnb listings.