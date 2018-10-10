Mont-Bleu students will move to Asticou Centre in December

Nearly 1,500 students at École secondaire Mont-Bleu in Gatineau Que., will have a new home at the Asticou Centre in early December.

Their school was damaged during the tornadoes that tore through the capital region last month. It's believed lightning struck the school and caused a fire that took hours to extinguish.

The Mont-Bleu students are currently attending classes at l'École secondaire de l'Île, with the two schools' students sharing the building by effectively having their day split into two shifts.

The December relocation to the federal government complex would mark the end of that disruption, which has upset students at parents at de l'Île.

Some 1,500 École secondaire Mont-Bleu students were left without classrooms after their school caught fire during the Sept. 21, 2018, tornadoes. It's believed the school was hit by lightning. (Radio-Canada/Kim Vallière)

'Great news'

"This is great news for the students of Mont-Bleu and de l'Île high schools who'll get back to a regular schedule at the earliest possible moment," said Hull-Alymer MP Greg Fergus in a press release.

The move was first suggested as a possible solution last week.

The federal government will have to relocate 600 Asticou Centre employees to other buildings, some of which would be part of the Gatineau complex.

Minor work must be done to the buildings before students arrive, including adding science labs and lockers.

Greg McGillis, a regional executive vice-president with the Public Service Alliance of Canada, said while the union absolutely supports the government's attempt to find Mont-Bleu students a more permanent home, he does want to know more about the move.

"We need more information about exactly how that is going to work and how our members are going to be affected," he said.

"At this point we don't have enough details."