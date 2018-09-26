Fire-damaged Gatineau school to remain closed until next year

Students and staff at École secondaire Mont-Bleu in Gatineau will be moved to a nearby high school for the remainder of the school year after fire damaged the building during a violent storm that tore through the region last week.

Around 1,500 students were displaced after lighting struck the building Friday, sparking the fire.

The school will remain closed until the end of the 2018-19 school year and students will be transferred to École secondaire de l'Île, according to a news release from the Commission scolaire des portages-de-l'Outaouais (CPSO).

Classes will be scheduled in a way that minimizes the impact on students from both schools, the board said. Classes are suspended until at least Oct. 5 for Mont-Bleu students but are expected to resume at the new school on Oct. 9.

People are being asked to stay away from the Mont-Bleu school and its grounds. The board said arrangements will be made so students can pick up any items left behind when the school was evacuated.