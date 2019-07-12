Mont-Bleu high school gets money for renovations
$35M will help get students back in building heavily damaged by fire, hopefully in 2021
The Gatineau, Que., school heavily damaged by fire during major storms in September will get $35 million for renovations.
About 1,500 École secondaire Mont-Bleu students were moved to nearby École secondaire de l'Île for about two months, then to the federal government's Asticou Centre.
Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mathieu Lacombe, the representative for the western Quebec riding of Papineau, made the announcement Friday morning.
The school board's assistant general manager, Nadine Peterson, told reporters she believes getting the school open again in 2021 is realistic if there are no setbacks.
"Our teams did all the analysis and this was the best choice on the table that would bring back the staff and the kids [to] their school as fast as we can," she said.
Radio-Canada had obtained documents suggesting other options were to demolish the school and either put all the students in the Asticou Centre, put some at Asticou and some in a planned school in the Plateau, or rebuild a smaller Mont-Bleu school and send some to the Plateau.
With files from Radio-Canada's Laurie Trudel
