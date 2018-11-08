Gatineau school catches fire during tornado repairs

A high school in Gatineau, Que., that was badly damaged by lightning during the same storm that brought September's devastating tornadoes caught fire again Thursday as its roof was undergoing repairs.

Firefighters were called to École secondaire Mont-Bleu on boulevard de la Cite-des-Jeunes around 9:45 a.m.

Crews quickly put out the fire, which broke out on the roof toward the rear of the building.

Gatineau, Que., firefighters deal with a blaze on the roof of École secondaire Mont-Bleu on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (Radio-Canada)

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

About 30 workers were forced to leave the work site as a precaution. No one was injured.

The high school was first damaged when lightning sparked a fire on Sept. 21, 2018. Students and teachers have been temporarily moved to École secondaire de l'Île, and are set to move to Asticou Centre in December.