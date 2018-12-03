Mont-Bleu students move into federal building

Students displaced from a Gatineau high school this fall got to wander the halls of their new home at an open house this weekend before move-in day.

École secondaire Mont-Bleu was struck by lightning in September after six tornadoes tore through the capital region.

Since the fire, Mont-Bleu students have been attending classes at l'École secondaire de l'Île , sharing the building with the existing students by effectively having their day split into two shifts.

As of today, however, they'll be attending class at the Asticou Centre after a portion of the complex was transferred to the Commission scolaire Portages-de-l'Outaouais (CSPO) by the federal government Sunday afternoon.

The complex had to undergo a major upgrade to accommodate the nearly 1,500 students from Mont-Bleu, with plumbing, laboratory facilities, lockers and a library all having to be installed.

The temporary library, shown off as part of Sunday's open house. (CBC)

As part of Sunday's event, Mont-Bleu students were given a chance to wander the halls of their new academic home.

"We can adapt and succeed here as if it were the old school," student Diego Zarava told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

Could be long-term home

While the CSPO's lease expires in June 2019, school board officials say there's the possibility students could also be attending classes there in the fall — or even permanently.

"We are having negotiations right now, because you never know. Mont-Bleu has been badly damaged," CSPO president Mario Crevier told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

The federal government has relocated some 600 Asticou Centre employees to other buildings.