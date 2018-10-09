Mont-Bleu students start at new school today

Students from École secondaire Mont-Bleu return to classes Tuesday morning after being out of school since severe storms caused heavy damage to their school last month.

A fire at the school started when lightning struck the building during the Sept. 21 storm.

The school will remained closed the rest of this school year.

Nearly 1,500 students are being relocated to nearby École secondaire de l'Île, but whether they will be attending classes there for the remainder of the year is still up in the air.

Class times are being split between the two schools.

Mont-Bleu students will have classes from 8:34 a.m. to 12:49 p.m., while students from École secondaire de l'Île will take classes from 1:10 p.m. to 5:34 p.m.

But students, teachers and parents aren't keen on the class time split.

Students and parents protested the decision when it was first made, prompting the school board to hold two public information sessions last week.

Top of the list of concerns were safety and lost time for academic and extra-curricular work.

To address safety concerns, the school board said more staff have been called in and Gatineau police will have a presence at the school for the first day of the double schedule.

Board officials have left open the possibility of making up lost classroom time on evenings and weekends.

Looking into other options

When the split schedule was first announced it was intended to last for the rest of the school year, but other options are now being explored.

Public Safety Canada has confirmed it's looking for a government building to accommodate the students, possibly the nearby Asticou Centre.

But there are concerns that such a move could then displace public servants.

While it's "not an option" for students not to have a place to study, Patrick St-Georges with the Public Service Alliance of Canada's agriculture union said relocating employees is also difficult and some feel they've been left in the dark about the plans.

The school board, province and the federal government are still negotiating a new location, but a decision is not likely to be made until January.

Until then, the students will remain on the split schedule.