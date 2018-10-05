Mont-Bleu parents wary ahead of 1st day at new school

Parents and students displaced by a fire at École secondaire Mont-Bleu had their chance to ask the school board questions about the relocation Thursday night.

The students have needed a temporary school since theirs was seriously damaged by fire caused by a lightning strike during the Sept. 21 tornado.

"I just want my kid back in school," said Julie Cantin, whose 13-year-old son has had to stay home while she couldn't take time off work.

"He's missing a lot of days of school, that's bringing all sorts of stress on him and on me and [questions] if we'll be able to recuperate that and if he'll ever be able to catch up."

A fire broke out at the École secondaire Mont-Bleu on Sept. 21 causing the board to close the school for the remainder of the school year. (Kim Vallière/Radio-Canada)

Sophie Vaillant, who has two girls at Mont-Bleu, said her younger daughter won't have the extra class time that helped her deal with her learning challenges last year.

"It will take her more time to learn," she said.

"She needs time to practise a lot and practise with a teacher, not me at home. I can do so much, but she needs the teacher, she needs the model."

Caroline Sauvé, secretary-general for the Commission scolaire des Portage-de-l'Outaouais (CSPO) said the board will be monitoring the effect of the lost classroom hours and will try to create opportunities for extra instruction after school or on weekends.

Another move possible in January

Public Safety Canada has confirmed it's in charge of finding a government building to accommodate the students, possibly the nearby Asticou Centre.

Until then, about 1,500 Mont-Bleu students are slated to attend classes at É​cole Secondaire de l'Î​le as of Tuesday.

The school board, province and the federal government are still negotiating a new location, according to Sauvé.

"We all know that moving within the next few weeks is impossible and then we have to take into consideration the evaluation and exam time," she said.

"Obviously, our hope is [another move] before January."

Caroline Sauvé is secretary-general and spokesperson for the Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Students from École secondaire de l'Île will take classes from 1:10 p.m. to 5:34 p.m. while Mont-Bleu students will have classes from 8:34 a.m. to 12:49 p.m.

The double schedule led to protests from parents, students and teachers.

At a four-hour meeting held Wednesday night, nearly 700 É​cole Secondaire de l'Î​le parents and students expressed their frustrations and concerns about safety and lost time for academic and extra-curricular work.

Despite a larger crowd — the auditorium at CÉGEP de l'Outaouais was standing-room only — the mood Thursday was more relief, though parents still had some concerns.

During the meeting, the principals of Mont-Bleu and de l'Île exchanged school pins.

Safety concerns

Cantin and other parents expressed concern about safety and possible confrontations after seeing the opposition from de l'Île parents and students.

"I'm not sure how safe it's going to be. We'll have to see on the first day. I'd like to be there with him, but I can't," Cantin said.

On the school board's side, Sauvé said more staff have been called in and Gatineau police will have a presence at the school for the first day of the double schedule.