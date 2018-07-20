Hoffman's fiancee asks to see all evidence she cyberbullied Erik Karlsson's wife

The fiancee of former Ottawa Senators winger Mike Hoffman has made a legal request to see all evidence related to allegations that she harassed and cyberbullied the wife of Senators captain Erik Karlsson.

Melinda Karlsson filed an order of protection against Monika Caryk in May, claiming Hoffman's partner had posted over 1,000 "negative and derogatory" comments about her on social media.

According to a statement Karlsson submitted for the hearing, she feared for her safety and alleges Caryk made threats against her and her husband. 2:14

The Karlssons were subjected to several trolling posts on Erik's Instagram account after their first child was stillborn in March.

Caryk, who denies she posted the comments, filed an application in a Toronto court Tuesday, requesting that Melinda Karlsson disclose any and all information related in any way to the allegations.

Hoffman was traded last month to the San Jose Sharks, who then immediately flipped him to the Florida Panthers.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said at the time his team had to move Hoffman because their dressing room was "broken."