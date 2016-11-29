Areas to the north of Ottawa could see up to 45 millimetres of rain Monday, while places like Kingston and Brockville could be hit with high winds capable of ripping down power lines.

Environment Canada has issued rain warnings in western Quebec, including the upper Gatineau region, Lièvre, Wakefield and Papineau, as well as wind warnings for Cornwall, Brockville, Gananoque, Prescott, Kingston, Odessa and the Frontenac Islands.

There is no weather warning in place for Ottawa-Gatineau; however, Environment Canada does say the cities could see up to 30 millimetres of rain and strong winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

The wind warnings issued for eastern Ontario first forecast rain and then — as the precipitation ends — winds picking up in the late afternoon or evening, with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Scattered power outages in eastern Ontario are possible Monday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada says. The winds could be strong enough to damage roof shingles, windows, tents and awnings.

Local flooding possible

In parts of western Quebec, the weather agency is forecasting between 25 and 45 millimetres of rain, which could cause local flooding because the ground is still frozen and unable to absorb the moisture.

"Several rivers are being monitored. The rainfall combined with the melt of the snow cover will produce a rise of water levels [and] some flooding may occur by Tuesday," said Environment Canada.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Environment Canada urges people in Quebec to report severe weather via email at QCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #QCStorm — and in Ontario, to email ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.