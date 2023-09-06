Constable who had corruption charges dropped guilty of disciplinary offences

An Ottawa police officer who was criminally charged with corruption before those charges were dropped has been found guilty of a pair of disciplinary offences.

Const. Mohamed Mohamed was facing one count of insubordination and one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Service Act.

The charges stemmed from an investigation two years ago into a stolen safe that belonged to the brother of another Ottawa Police Service (OPS) officer, Const. Haidar El Badry.

Mohamed was off-duty on a four-month medical leave and had no role in the investigation when he accompanied El Badry's brother to the apartment he was renting, according to the decision released Wednesday by retired superintendent Chris Renwick.

The pair ended up meeting with Craig Salmon, the president of the condominium corporation.

During the seven-day hearing this summer, Salmon testified that the three men spoke in the building's lobby for about 15 minutes. According to the recounting of events in Renwick's decision, Mohamed showed his police badge and asked to see security footage of the break-in — a request Salmon turned down, saying he would only release it to the appropriate investigator.

It would turn out several months later that El Badry's brother had been under investigation by the force's drug unit, Renwick wrote.

The break-in had been staged "to conceal the removal of one kilogram of fentanyl and a large sum of cash from the control of the trafficker," he wrote.

Should have known risks

Mohamed's actions that night at the apartment led to the discreditable conduct charge.

Renwick noted that if it had been a real break-and-enter and El Badry's brother had seen the video, the consequences could have been severe.

"The potential consequences of having a drug trafficker view video surveillance and identify who robbed him could, and often does, result in retaliatory firearm violence," Renwick wrote.

"It could have also caused Mr. El Badry to conclude that the fentanyl was seized by the police, which would have compromised the investigation."

While it was unclear if Mohamed knew at the time about El Badry's alleged criminal activities, he nonetheless would have been "well aware of the risks of inserting himself into an investigation and circumventing sound investigative practices," Renwick wrote.

"If not for the good sense of Mr. Salmon on insisting [he follow the] protocol of not permitting tenants to view surveillance video, real consequences could have materialized," he wrote.

"It is my conclusion that a dispassionate, reasonable citizen would conclude that Const. Mohamed's actions were discreditable and had the likelihood to bring discredit to the OPS."

Mohamed's defence counsel argued at the hearing the constable had no intention to thwart the investigation, did not pressure Salmon to release the video, and that a reasonable person would "see no ill will or intention," according to Renwick's decision.

Criminally charged in 2021

The insubordination charge against Mohamed was for failing to document his involvement in the April 2021 investigation.

Renwick ruled that picking up a victim of a break-in and driving them to the scene would have met the threshold to take notes or generate an investigation report.

Both Mohamed and El Badry were criminally charged in June 2021 with obstructing justice in an RCMP anti-corruption probe.

The Mounties alleged Mohamed had shared evidence with a witness in a criminal investigation. Four months after the charge was laid, a special prosecutor withdrew it, citing "no reasonable prospect of conviction."

That investigation resulted in what Ottawa police have described as one of the largest single seizures of fentanyl in its history.

Ottawa police ultimately charged El Badry's brother with possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.