Ottawa police officer charged with misconduct after corruption probe

An Ottawa police officer once accused of corruption will still face internal disciplinary charges despite the abandonment of his criminal prosecution.

Const. Mohamed Mohamed faces one count of insubordination and one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act.

He made a brief first appearance in his disciplinary hearing by teleconference Friday.

The disciplinary matter comes after Mohamed was charged in June 2021 with obstructing justice in an RCMP anti-corruption probe. The Mounties alleged he shared evidence with a witness in a criminal investigation.

But four months later, a special prosecutor abandoned the single charge, withdrew it in an Ottawa courtroom and cited having "no reasonable prospect of conviction" as the reason.

Mohamed's criminal defence lawyer Michael Spratt told CBC News at the time that Mohamed was arrested in front of his family and gave a full and frank statement to police when he was charged.

The lawyer said Const. Haidar El Badry, a fellow Ottawa police officer, had earlier contacted Mohamed, told him El Badry's brother's apartment looked like it had been broken into, and asked his fellow officer to take the brother back to the apartment.

Mohamed did so, Spratt previously told CBC, and then identified himself as an off-duty police officer to the building superintendent and discussed security footage.

Force alleges interference, policy failures

According to the misconduct charges laid against him, Ottawa police are charging the officer for precisely that interaction and for his alleged lack of policing action afterwards.

At no point, Spratt said, did Mohamed have any idea that either of the El Badry brothers were under any kind of investigation. But they both were.

Ottawa police would announce the results of that OPS drug probe as its largest single seizure of fentanyl in the force's history. What allegedly appeared as a break-in to the target of the probe was a police tactic made during what were ongoing criminal investigations.

The police force's professional standards investigators now allege that on April 26, 2021, "[Mohamed] while off duty and on extended leave, and having no connection to an investigation of a break and enter … attended the location of the break and enter accompanied by the occupant, identified [himself] to the property manager as a police officer, thereby placing [himself] on duty, and interfered with an investigation by attempting to view and attempting to have the occupant view footage of the break and enter."

Police have further charged Mohamed with insubordination for allegedly not taking proper notes as a police officer to document the interaction and not notifying investigators in the force's break and enter unit that he had attended any such scene.

Mohamed has not yet entered a plea to the disciplinary offences, nor has he been arraigned on the charges.