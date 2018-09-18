Police ID victim of hotel homicide

Ottawa police have identified the man killed in a south Ottawa hotel Saturday night.

The body of Mohamad Mana, 30, of Ottawa was found in a room at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Walkley Road near Bank Street around 11 p.m.

Police said Tuesday their investigation continues. They did not provide any update on the search for a suspect or suspects.

The accidental release of a detailed police report including the personal information of witnesses has sparked both an internal Ottawa police investigation and Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario investigation.

Nearly 200 recipients, including members of the media, received the report in an email. Police later asked recipients to delete or destroy the document.