Homicide suspect turns himself in

In July, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Moadd Maadani on a charge of second-degree murder. (Ottawa police)

A suspect in the Canada Day shooting death of Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba has turned himself in, Ottawa police say.

Moadd Maadani turned himself in Wednesday morning, police said in a news release issued later Wednesday.

He was charged with second-degree murder days after the July 1 shooting in the ByWard Market, and had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Maadani is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Islam Rashed is also charged in connection to the case,. He's facing one count of accessory to murder after the fact.