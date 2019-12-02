Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in rural Ottawa crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition after a serious collision on Mitch Owens Road in rural south Ottawa early Monday morning.

The crash involving a car and the cyclist happened at about 2:30 a.m..

Paramedics say the man in his 20s who was biking suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not seriously hurt.

Mitch Owens Road is closed between Sale Barn Road and John Quinn Road while police investigate.

Ottawa police said they expected the approximately two-kilometre stretch of road to be closed for the morning commute's peak.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 extension 3212.