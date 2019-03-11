Driver charged with man's death in crash through lake ice

Provincial police have charged the driver of a car that crashed through the ice of an eastern Ontario lake in January, killing a passenger.

Police got a report a vehicle had crashed through the ice of Mississippi Lake, about 70 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa, early on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 6.

One man managed to get out of the car, but police divers later pulled a 31-year-old man's body from the fully submerged sedan.

On Monday, OPP charged the car's driver, a 27-year-old man from nearby Tay Valley Township, with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operation of a conveyance —which refers to a vehicle — causing death.

He was released on a promise to later appear in court in Perth, Ont.