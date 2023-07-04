Content
Here's how OPP ID'd the 'Nation River Lady'

Jewell Langford disappeared in 1975 after moving to Montreal from Tennessee. It took investigators 45 years to identify her remains.

Jewell Langford's remains discovered east of Ottawa in 1975, identified 45 years later

A gravestone in the grass.
Following the positive identification of Langford's remains in 2020, surviving relatives in Tennessee replaced a grave marker reading 'Missing, but not forgotten' with this one. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shared further details of how investigators finally identified the remains of the woman who came to be known as the Nation River Lady, decades after she disappeared.

OPP said they first identified the remains as Jewell Langford back in 2020 after a successful DNA profile match using forensic genealogy. It's believed to be the first case in Canada where remains were identified using this method. 

One of Canada's best-known cold cases, Langford's remains were discovered in May 1975 after being dropped from a bridge on Highway 417 near Casselman, Ont., between Ottawa and Montreal. 

Langford, who investigators say had travelled to Montreal from her home in Tennessee shortly before her family reported her missing, was 48 at the time of her death. 

A newspaper clipping showing three women sitting down and smiling at the camera.
Langford, centre, was a longtime resident of Tennessee. Langford's family described her as a beloved member of the community and a prominent business owner. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Langford was a beloved member of the community, her family told police. She was the co-owner of a successful health spa business with her ex-husband, and was the chair and president of the local chapter of the American Business Women's Association. 

Dirk Huyer, chief coroner for Ontario, said for decades, Langford's family had no idea where she was or what had happened to her. 

"Sadly, we do now know, and we know, tragically, it was not the outcome that they were hoping for," he said. 

Limited forensic technology 

Over the years, the coroner's office worked alongside OPP and members of the Centre of Forensic Sciences to identify the remains, but Huyer said the "many different efforts and attempts" were based on the limited forensic methods available at the time.

A forensic dentist was able to identify what was described as a "very unique dental appliance" that was then photographed and shared through a dentistry publication, but that also failed to turn up any new leads.

A black and white photo of a woman and a close-up of a clay bust of a woman.
An undated photo of Langford, left, and a 3D 'facial approximation' released by the OPP in 2017, right. (CBC)

In late 2019, OPP, in consultation with the chief coroner and members of Centre of Forensic Sciences, exhumed the remains and obtained a new DNA profile. 

"With the evolving and the progressing DNA science, we did make a decision to obtain a new DNA profile based upon the new technology and new science that was available," Huyer said. 

Fresh DNA profile yields results

Despite the decades that had already passed, Huyer said a "very effective and clear" DNA profile was able to be isolated and developed. 

That sample was then shared with a U.S. based organization which works with law enforcement to do DNA elevations through genetic genealogy. 

"The DNA sample was linked with others through a genealogy and family tree analysis and raised a good potential that the unidentified remains were Miss Langford," Huyer said. 

At this point, investigators met with surviving relatives — many of them Langford's nieces — to obtain DNA samples from within the family. 

Those samples were brought back to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, and the identification was confirmed. 

A group of people stand with shovels in their hands, about to break ground.
Langford co-owned a health spa with her ex-husband in Tennessee. She was reported missing in 1975 to police in Montreal, where she had recently moved. (Ontario Provincial Police)

The news was then shared with Langford's family, Huyer said. 

"It was a very tough and moving meeting, but one I think that the family finally had information to allow them to have some resolution to the tragic loss of their loved one," he said. 

With Langford's identity confirmed, a lengthy investigation ensued involving the coroner's office, OPP, Montreal police, the FBI and the Canadian and U.S. justice departments. 

Rodney Nichols, 81, has been charged with murder. He is now residing in Florida, where he is the subject of an extradition request. 

Chief coroner explains the process of identifying the 'Nation River Lady'

28 minutes ago
Duration 0:56
Dirk Huyer, chief coroner for Ontario said the "many different efforts and attempts" were based on the limited forensic methods available at the time.
