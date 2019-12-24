Ottawa police searching for missing Indigenous woman

Ottawa police are searching for a 42-year-old Indigenous woman.

Lysia Kautainuk is five feet tall and 110 pounds, with a slim build.

Kautainuk has both her nose and ears pierced and short, brown hair. She has a scar below her right eye and wears glasses.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, Kautainuk's family is concerned for her safety. The public is asked to contact police with information about her whereabouts.