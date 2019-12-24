Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police searching for missing Indigenous woman
Ottawa

Ottawa police are searching for a 42-year-old Indigenous woman.

Lysia Kautainuk is 42 years old and her family is concerned for her safety

The public is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service with information about her whereabouts.

Lysia Kautainuk is five feet tall and 110 pounds, with a slim build. 

Kautainuk has both her nose and ears pierced and short, brown hair. She has a scar below her right eye and wears glasses. 

According to the Ottawa Police Service, Kautainuk's family is concerned for her safety. The public is asked to contact police with information about her whereabouts. 

