Police looking for missing vehicle in homicide investigation

Ottawa police are looking for a missing vehicle as they investigate the death of a man whose body was found on a snowmobile trail near Richmond, Ont., on Sunday morning.

Leo Santostefano, 40, of Ottawa was found by a passerby on the trail near McBean Street and Dobson Lane in Ottawa's rural south end.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they are searching for a silver 2008 Nissan Altima four-door sedan, with an Ontario licence plate CKZC717.

The car has fresh damage and scratches on the left side of its back bumper and part of the car's muffler is missing, police said.

Anyone who sees the car should is asked to call 911 immediately.