Police seek 16-year-old girls missing in Algonquin Park
Provincial police are looking for a pair of teen girls last seen two days ago on a trail in Algonquin Park.

Maya Mirota and Marta Malek have been missing since Thursday

Ontario Provincial Police shared this missing person notice Saturday for Maya Mirota (pictured) and Marta Malek. The 16-year-olds were last seen two days earlier in Algonquin Park. (OPP)

Maya Mirota and Marta Malek, both 16, have been missing since July 11, when they were spotted on Western Uplands Trail near Rainbow Lake.

OPP say Mirota is roughly five feet tall with a thin build and long auburn hair. 

Malek is approximately six feet tall. Police did not provide any other description.

Anyone with information should call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

 

 

